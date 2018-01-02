Global Stand-up Pouches (Aseptic, Standard, Retort, Hot-filled) Market 2017-2022 - Growing Popularity of Stand-Up Pouches in Alcohol Packaging

DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Stand-up Pouches Market by Type (Aseptic, Standard, Retort, Hot-filled), Form (Round Bottom, Rollstock, K-Style, Plow/Folded Bottom, Flat Bottom), Closure Type (Top Notch, Zipper, Spout), Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The stand-up pouches market is estimated at USD 36.58 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 51.69 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2017 and 2022.

The changing lifestyles have boosted the market for packaged food & beverages, which is one of the most significant factors driving the growth of the stand-up pouches market during the forecast period. In addition, factors such as cost-effectiveness and improved aesthetic appeal of stand-up pouches are influencing the growth of the market.

The stand-up pouches market has been segmented on the basis of form, type, closure type, application, and region. Based on type, the aseptic packaging segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for packaging that enables longer shelf life and high seal integrity are some of the key factors contributing to the growth in the usage of aseptic stand-up pouches.

Based on application, the food & beverages segment of the stand-up pouches market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. Factors contributing to the demand for food packaging is the growing demand for compact & lightweight packaging for infant formula. Various factors that have contributed to the growth in the usage of stand-up pouches in beverage packaging include protection from contamination, aesthetic appeal, and customized packaging in terms of unique shapes, styles, and designs.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the stand-up pouches market in 2016. This market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. The growth of the stand-up pouches market in emerging countries such as China and India can be attributed to rapid urbanization and increased disposable incomes.

Stringent government regulations for packaging is considered as a restraining factor. Compliance with regulations is necessary as the smallest defect in packaging may contaminate the product; it may also affect the manufacturers' profit. Packaging waste arms the ecosystem as it takes decades to decompose. Governments worldwide are addressing this issue by imposing strict laws, which results in the flexible plastic packaging industry to be subjected to governance.

The stand-up pouches market is led by key players such as Amcor (Australia), Bemis Company (US), Berry Global Group (US), Mondi (Austria), Sonoco (US), Sealed Air (US), Coveris (UK), ProAmpac (US), Smurfit Kappa (Ireland) and Huhtamaki (Finland).

Market Dynamics

Drivers



Rising Demand for Packaged Food & Beverages

Cost-Effectiveness

Rise in Demand From End-Use Industries

Aesthetic Appeal

Restraints



Stringent Government Regulations

Opportunities



Rise in Demand From Emerging Economies

Growing Popularity of Stand-Up Pouches in Alcohol Packaging

Challenges



Availability of Substitutes

Recycling of Multi-Layer Structure

Volatile Raw Material Prices

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Industry Trends



7 Stand-Up Pouches Market, By Type



8 Stand-Up Pouches Market, By Form



9 Stand-Up Pouches Market, By Closure Type



10 Stand-Up Pouches Market, By Application



11 Stand-Up Pouches Market, By Region



12 Competitive Landscape



13 Company Profiles



Amcor

American Packaging Corporation

Bemis

Berry Global Group

Bischof + Klein

Bryce Corporation

C-P Flexible Packaging

Clondalkin Group

Constantia Flexibles

Coveris

Glenroy

Gualapack S.P.A.

Huhtamaki

Interflex Group

Mondi

Printpack

Proampac

Scholle IPN

Sealed Air

Shako Flexipack

Smurfit Kappa

Sonoco

St. Johns Packaging

Swiss Pac

Winpak



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/j7grjp/global_standup?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716