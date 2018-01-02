Technavio's latest market research report on the global fruit jellies market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

One of the key factors resulting in the growth of the global fruit jellies market is organized retailing that makes products easily accessible. The number of organized retailers has increased across the globe with the establishment of supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and food specialist stores.

The three emerging market trends driving the global fruit jellies market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Growing influence of online retailing

Rising popularity of clean labeling

Increasing trend of premium and gourmet products

Growing influence of online retailing

The increasing popularity of e-commerce businesses across the world has provided vendors with an opportunity to enhance their profit margins and revenues. Online and e-commerce channels support both business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) operations. The average amount of money spent per online transaction and the number of online transactions taking place are increasing every day. The rise in the number of Internet users and the ready-to-buy attitude of customers are factors that are contributing to the popularity of online media.

According to Manjunath Reddy, a lead analyst at Technavio for food,"Customers prefer online shopping as it provides them the luxury of making payments using credit or debit cards. This helps them avoid billing queues and time-consuming journeys. Online shopping portals have also included enhanced security features for efficient customer service. They also have user-friendly website designs and interfaces that offer enhanced product visibility. This trend is encouraging various manufacturers to lay their focus on the Internet-savvy customer segment and explore the new online retailing format based on websites and portals."

Rising popularity of clean labeling

The native country plays an important role in the purchasing decisions of consumers directly or indirectly. Country-of-origin labeling (COOL) in the US introduced the labeling of products that helped consumers in making better purchase decisions. However, the implementation of labeling has caused manufacturers to incur high costs. The US government appealed the proceeding of COOL in Canada and Mexico as these countries have claimed that the law is discriminating against their producers.

Private label processed meat products are becoming popular among consumers because they are affordable, ready to cook, and resemble entrees. Private label products are available at premium claims and come up with unique flavoring. Private label ready-to-eat food products are being stocked in retail stores and are available at low prices compared with branded products. Thus, manufacturers are required to address concerns of trust and ethics regarding such products to avoid losing customers.

Increasing trend of premium and gourmet products

Consumers look for premium and gourmet products because they are associated with higher quality, specific origin, fine flavors, and exotically and ethically sourced ingredients. The improving lifestyle of consumers due to rising disposable incomes and growing health consciousness is driving the demand for premium and luxurious confectionery items. Many vendors in the market have launched their premium products range that is exclusively made for elite customers.

"Fruit jelly manufacturers around the world are experimenting with new flavors and ethnic ingredients to align themselves with consumer preferences. New premium and gourmet fruit jelly products with reduced sugar and fat levels are gaining popularity among consumers," says Manjunath

