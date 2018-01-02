Energy Recovery Ventilator Market 11.4% CAGR to 2022 led by North America | ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, January 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Energy Recovery Ventilator Market is forecast to reach $3.37 billion by 2022 from $1.97 billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 11.4% during (2017-2022) driven by growing need to reduce energy consumption in residential and commercial buildings, increasing number of green buildings across the globe, and growing awareness to maintain the quality of indoor air.

As a part of qualitative analysis, the energy recovery ventilator market research study provides a comprehensive overview of drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also discusses competitive strategies adopted by the leading market players such as Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Daikin (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), LG Electronics (South Korea), Johnson Controls (US), Munters (Sweden), FUJITSU GENERAL (Japan), Carrier Corporation (US), Nortek Air Solutions (US), and Greenheck Fan (US) among others to strengthen their position in the energy recovery ventilator market.

The rotary heat exchanger technology type segment of the energy recovery ventilator market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment of the market can be attributed to the compact design and high efficiency of rotary heat exchangers.

The commercial application segment of the energy recovery ventilator market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. Energy recovery ventilators have proven to be cost-effective ventilation solutions that are ideal for delivering fresh outdoor air inside buildings while reducing the requirements for mechanical heating, cooling, and humidification of buildings. These ventilators improve the humidity level of inside air and maintain superior indoor air quality (IAQ).

The North America Energy Recovery Ventilator Market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. The growth of the North America energy recovery ventilator market can be attributed to the formulation and implementation of various government regulations regarding the use of these ventilators in green buildings as well as retrofitting the existing buildings with energy recovery ventilators. The increase in the number of commercial buildings in the region is also expected to fuel the growth of the North America energy recovery ventilator market between 2017 and 2022.

The plate heat exchanger technology type segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the energy recovery ventilator market in 2017. However, lack of awareness about benefits offered by energy recovery ventilators and high costs involved in the purchase, installation, and maintenance of energy recovery ventilators act as restraints to the growth of the energy recovery ventilator market.

This report defines, segments, and projects the energy recovery ventilator market based on technology type, application, and region. It strategically profiles key players and comprehensively analyzes their market shares and core competencies. It also tracks and analyzes competitive developments such as expansions, acquisitions & mergers, and new product launches in the energy recovery ventilator market.

