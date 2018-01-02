The huge tendered solar plant will be located in Ibri, 300 km west from Muscat. Requests for qualification must be sent by February 22.

The Oman Power and Water Procurement company (OPWP) has issued a request for qualification (RFQ) to select developers interested in building a 500 MW solar PV project in Oman.

The project, which will be the country's first large utility-scale PV independent power project (IPP), will be located in Ibri, around 300 km west from Muscat, and will be built at an estimated cost of around $500 million.

