Owners of residential solar PV systems in Austria will receive €0.0791 per kWh for power surplus in 2018.

The Austrian government announced in late December that PV systems up to 200 kW installed under the FIT scheme will be entitled to receive a tariff of €0.0791 per kWh in 2018. It added that the FIT will drop to €0.0767 per kWh in 2019.

Overall, OeMAG, which is privately owned and entrusted with the public service obligation of buying all renewable electricity and selling it, has allocated around €8 million for the 2018 FIT program.

Project developers ...

