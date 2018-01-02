Global Automotive Refinish Paint Market 2017-2022 with Axalta, PPG Industries, BASF, Sherwin-Williams, Kansai Paint, Nippon Paint, KCC and AkzoNobel Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Refinish Paint Market for Automotive by Layer (Clearcoat, Basecoat, Primer, & Sealer), Resin (PU, Epoxy, & Acrylic), Technology (Waterborne, Solventborne & Powder), Vehicle (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The refinish paint market for automotive is projected to grow from USD 7.00 Billion in 2017 to USD 8.50 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2017 to 2022. Major factors driving the refinish paint market for automotive are the increasing demand for vehicles, collision rate, and the ability of car owners to repair their vehicle post-collision.

The polyurethane resin segment accounted for the largest share of the overall refinish paint market for automotive in 2016. The growth in this segment is backed by its preference in clearcoat and basecoat layers due to its excellent weather, corrosion, and mechanical resistance.

Basecoat and clearcoat are the most important layers in automotive refinish coating process. Basecoat provides color and aesthetics and offers protection from corrosion. Clearcoat protects the basecoat and offers lustrous look. Basecoat and clearcoat considered together as topcoat which has major dominance in automotive refinish coating process.



The passenger car segment led the refinish paint market for automotive and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Increasing number demand for cars in emerging economies such as China, India, Mexico, and others is driving the segment. The growth is also backed by the rising income of middle-class population and increased propensity of car owners to repair their vehicle post any collision.



The refinish paint market for automotive in Asia-Pacific expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Emerging economies, such as China, India, and various Southeast Asian countries are attracting several global players to establish their manufacturing base in Asia-Pacific. These manufacturers are competing to reach an extensive customer base in countries, such as China and India to cater to the increasing demand for refinish coating from the various end-users in these countries.



Factors such as volatility in the prices of raw materials may restrain the growth of the refinish paint market for automotive, globally.



Axalta (US), PPG Industries (US), BASF (Germany), Sherwin-Williams (US), Kansai Paint (Japan), Nippon Paint (Japan), KCC Corporation (Korea), and AkzoNobel (Netherlands) are some of the key market players in the refinish paint market for automotive.



Axalta Coating Systems

PPG Industries

BASF

Akzonobel

Sherwin-Williams

3M

Kansai Paint

Nippon Paint

KCC

Donglai Coating

Novol

Noroo Paint & Coatings

Lubrizol

Kapci Coatings

Guangzhou Zhenroumei Chemical Coatings

Besa

Cresta Paint Industries

TOA Performance Coating

HMG Paints

Weg Group

Samhwa Paints Industrial

Alps Coatings

Rock Paint

James Briggs

Mipa

