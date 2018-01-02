Nasdaq Nordic and Nasdaq Baltic will launch all the remaining MiFID II functionality in INET Production on January 3, 2018. MiFID II tick size regime is applicable already from today January 2, 2018.



Please find a summary of some of the most relevant changes below.



MiFID II Tick Size regime - January 2, 2018



In order to ensure uniform application of the MiFID II tick size regime, Nasdaq Nordic and Nasdaq Baltic have implemented the MiFID II tick size regime for shares, depositary receipts as well as ETFs with equity underlying on all markets operated by Nasdaq Nordic and Nasdaq Baltic (including respective First North markets, and excluding Nasdaq Iceland markets) as of today January 2, 2018.



For more details, please refer to IT-Notices 95/17 and 78/17



Good-Till-Cancelled (GTC) Orders flush - January 2, 2018 after market close



Nasdaq Nordic and Nasdaq Baltic have decided to remove (flush) GTC orders in INET Production on January 2, 2018, after market close.



Please note that flushed GTC orders will not be reinserted by Nasdaq Nordic or Nasdaq Baltic, such action will need to be taken by the Members.



MiFID II Functional Activation - January 3, 2018



-- MiFID II Large In Scale (LIS) thresholds for non-displayed orders -- Minimum value for reserve orders -- MiFID II Deferred Publication thresholds -- MiFID II Pre-Trade Controls: Max order price limits, Max order value limits, Max order volume limits -- Volatility Guards added for all INET equity instruments -- Auction safeguards (extensions) activated for all INET market segments where opening and/or closing auction -- MiFID II trading capacities automatically allocated to Order Capacities -- MiFID II post-trade flags automatically allocated for Manual Trade Types -- Most relevant market in terms of liquidity introduced for Nordic@Mid trading -- New Note Codes for Stressed Market Conditions, Exceptional Circumstances and Double Volume Cap (DVC) mechanism -- Possibility to have Nordic@Mid orders converted to AOD if DVCs have kicked in -- Order-to-Trade Ratio regime -- Pre- and Post- Trade rules changes for Warrants and Certificates



For more details on the above, please refer to previously published IT-Notices and the Nasdaq Nordic Market Model.



Trade Reporting



The relevant clauses of the Trade Reporting guideline will be moved to INET Nordic Market Model and the Reporting Guideline as a separate document will also cease to exist.



Approved Publication Arrangement (APA) - January 3, 2018



Nasdaq APA offers a service for Investment Firms and Systematic Internalisers to meet their OTC post-trade transparency requirements in accordance with MiFID II. Nasdaq's APA service covers all relevant instruments subject to the OTC publication requirement, i.e. not only all asset classes but also all covered EU securities.



For more information about Nasdaq APA Services, please refer to Nasdaq OTC Trade Reporting Service - APA web page.



Technical Information



More information is available at Nasdaq INET Nordic Enhancements and Protocol Specification web pages.



Legal and Market Model



The Nasdaq Nordic Market Model has been updated, effective as of January 2, 2018 (Tick sizes), and January 3, 2018 (remaining functionality).



Questions and feedback



For further information and feedback concerning this information, please contact operator@nasdaq.com.



Support



For technical questions, please contact Nasdaq Cash Equity Operations: Tel: +46 8 405 6410 E-mail: operator@nasdaq.com



