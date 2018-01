The Energy Investment Allowance (EIA) is a fiscal measure that offers the possibility for an additional allowance on taxable profit.

The Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO) has announced that it has allocated €147 million in fiscal incentives for enterprises adopting clean energy solutions in the frame of the Energy Investment Allowance (Energie Investeringaftrek - EIA) program.

Under the scheme, which is managed by the Dutch ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...