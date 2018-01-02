Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal industrial robot vision systems marketreport from 2017-2021. This market research report also lists 12 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global industrial robot vision systems market is characterized by the presence of several established international vendors. Revenue is generated from both direct and indirect sales through value-added resellers, distributors, system integrators, and developers. In terms of product features, price, customized solutions, and services offered, the competition between vendors is expected to become intense. Vendors are expected to focus on geographical expansion, increasing production capacities, and launching new products to cater to industrial robot manufacturers during the forecast period.

According to Raghav Bharadwaj Shivaswamy, a lead analyst at Technavio for robotics research, "The demand for industrial robot vision systems is increasing due to the innovations in industrial robots and increased adoption of robotic systems for a variety of applications. Major innovations include communication capabilities, improved accuracy in perception and quality of information gathered by sensors, and innovations that cater to the incorporation of these systems in collaborative robots."

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

Basler

Basler produces digital cameras primarily for industrial production and a wide range of applications. It has subsidiaries in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. Its end-user segments include medical technology, industrial mass production, life sciences, retail application, traffic management, and other applications such as security and surveillance, logistics, sports, and motion and agriculture.

Cognex

Cognex provides vision systems, software, sensors, and industrial ID readers. The applications include detecting defects, guiding assembly robots, tracking, sorting, and identifying parts. The area of operation of the company includes the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The end-users of Cognex machine vision products include industries such as automotive, pharmaceuticals, electronics, food and beverage, logistics, medical devices, packaging, consumer products, and web and surface inspection.

ISRA VISION

ISRA VISION specializes in providing surface inspection and image processing systems through its two segments, industrial automation and surface vision. It has a wide portfolio of vision system solutions such as 2D and mono 2.5D robot vision, 3D shape matching, 3D photogrammetry, 3D stereo sensor, 3D area profile scan, 3D adapted uncalibrated robot automation systems, and others. The company has emerged as a major supplier of high-performance robot guidance, production logistics, and quality inspection systems. It caters to a wide range of industries such as automotive, packaging, logistics, aerospace, food, and plant engineering.

KEYENCE

KEYENCE manufactures industrial automation and inspection equipment. The product categories consist of laser markers, machine vision, measuring systems, microscopes, static eliminators, and sensors. The company has an in-house R&D team that works on constantly improving its product offerings to meet customer expectations. Its major focus is on providing products that are engineered to be versatile so that they can cater to various industries and applications. Robot vision systems from KEYENCE come with features such as simple interface and auto-calibration with a single click.

Omron Adept Technologies

Omron Adept Technologies manufactures sensing and control technologies for automation. It also manufactures sensors such as fiber sensors, photoelectric sensors, displacement sensors, code readers, proximity sensors, rotary encoders, ultrasonic sensors, pressure sensors, and contact sensors. It has a global presence with a considerable portion of sales generated in Japan and Greater China.

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

