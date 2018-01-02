theLotter.com: "Canada is Now Our Largest Market for US Lottery Tickets"

TORONTO, January 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Website reports 60% increase in Canadian ticket sales days before $553M draw

The US Powerball offers a jackpot worth $553 million in Canadian dollars on Wednesday 3 January, so it's no wonder the lottery is once again making headlines North of the border. Hundreds of thousands of people are trying their luck online through the London-based online ticket messenger service theLotter.com, which is reporting a decisive uptick in sales in Canada.

theLotter's spokesman Austin Weaver: "theLotter sold 60% more tickets to Canadians in 2017 compared to 2016. This is remarkable because it was a year when US jackpots were much lower - remember that in 2016 Powerball set a $2 billion Cdn. jackpot record! But with the $553 million Cdn. jackpot right at the start of 2018, we are certain the new year will be even more successful for us in terms of online Powerball ticket sales."

theLotter hit headlines around the world when an Iraqi man scooped up the $8 million Cdn. jackpot through the service in December 2015. In the wake of his successful prize collection in Oregon, theLotter established a large operation in that state from which it safely and securely purchases its clients' US lottery tickets!

Overseas players can participate in the Powerball. The official Powerball rules explicitly state: "You do not have to be a citizen or a resident to play the game." Furthermore, since theLotter stores clients' tickets in Oregon, it abides by the US Immoral Acts Law, which stipulates that one is "prohibited from importing into the United States from any foreign country any lottery ticket." The paper ticket is bought in the US, a scan is made available online, but the paper tickets stays in the US. When a player wins, he or she is flown to the US to collect the jackpot in person.

theLotter.com, a messenger service which physically purchases lottery tickets on behalf of overseas players, has helped people win $110 million Cdn. since 2002: late 2015 an Iraqi client won the $8 million Cdn. jackpot in Oregon. Most recently, theLotter has helped create lottery millionaires in Canada, El Salvador, Russia, Ukraine & Australia, and a Panamanian pensioner won $30 million in a US lottery! All big winner stories can be found here.

