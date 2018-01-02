Arcadis N.V.: Arcadis reports transactions under its current share buyback program

Amsterdam, 2 January 2018 - Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global design and consultancy firm for natural and built assets, has repurchased 6,348 of its own shares in the period from 27 December 2017 up to and including 29 December 2017 at an average price of €19.16. The consideration for the shares repurchased in this period was €0.12 million.

These transactions were executed in accordance with the share buyback program announced on 29 September 2017, pursuant to which Arcadis will repurchase up to 1 million shares in order to cover obligations resulting from Arcadis share plans and other agreements related to recruitment and retention.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 450,990 shares for a total consideration of €8.4 million.

For more detailed information see: https://www.arcadis.com/en/global/investors/share-information/share-buyback-program/ (https://www.arcadis.com/en/global/investors/share-information/share-buyback-program/)

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

ARCADIS INVESTOR RELATIONS

Jurgen Pullens

Mobile: +31 6 51599483

E-mail: jurgen.pullens@arcadis.com

ARCADIS CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS

Joost Slooten

Mobile: +31 6 27061880

E-mail: joost.slooten@arcadis.com

REGULATED INFORMATION

This press release contains information that qualifies, or may qualify as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Arcadis is the leading global Design & Consultancy firm for natural and built assets. Applying our deep market sector insights and collective design, consultancy, engineering, project and management services we work in partnership with our clients to deliver exceptional and sustainable outcomes throughout the lifecycle of their natural and built assets. We are 27,000 people, active in over 70 countries that generate €3.3 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com (http://www.arcadis.com/)