Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
02.01.2018 | 17:57
PR Newswire

Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, January 2

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameRoger Walsom
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNon-executive Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameInvesco Income Growth Trust plc
b)LEI549300DI4285Q8ZFO135
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary Shares of 25p each

GB0003585725
b)Nature of the transactionDividend re-investment
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£2.932858
d)Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price		As per c) above
e)Date of the transaction2018-01-02
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange

