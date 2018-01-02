Regulatory News:

Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY) announces that the Group is no longer eligible for the PEA-PME scheme (a French equity savings vehicle for small and mid-sized business enterprises) as of January 1st, 2018, in accordance with Articles L221-32-2 and D221-113-5 of the French Monetary and Financial Code.

As of January 1st, 2018, the Group will no longer comply with the thresholds set by the legislator for eligibility to the PEA-PME scheme, determined on the basis of two fiscal years preceding the acquisition date of the securities i.e. the consolidated financial statements for 2016, in accordance with the French regulations.

Consequently, Ipsen Group's securities can no longer be included in PEA-PME accounts but are still eligible for the traditional PEA scheme.

About Ipsen

Ipsen is a global specialty-driven biopharmaceutical group focused on innovation and specialty care. The group develops and commercializes innovative medicines in three key therapeutic areas Oncology, Neurosciences and Rare Diseases. Its commitment to oncology is exemplified through its growing portfolio of key therapies for prostate cancer, neuroendocrine tumors, renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic cancer. Ipsen also has a well-established Consumer Healthcare business. With total sales close to €1.6 billion in 2016, Ipsen sells more than 20 drugs in over 115 countries, with a direct commercial presence in more than 30 countries. Ipsen's R&D is focused on its innovative and differentiated technological platforms, and centers located in the heart of leading biotechnological and life sciences hubs (Paris-Saclay, France; Oxford, UK; Cambridge, US). The Group has about 5,100 employees worldwide. Ipsen is listed in Paris (Euronext: IPN) and in the United States through a Sponsored Level I American Depositary Receipt program (ADR: IPSEY). For more information on Ipsen, visit www.ipsen.com.

