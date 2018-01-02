Asian stocks stormed out of the gates at the start of the New Year, despite the release of mixed readings on factory sector activity in China and on the heels of a possible overture to deescalate tensions on the Korean peninsula from the North's leader, Kim Jong Un. The Shanghai Stock Exchange's Composite Index rose 1.24% or 41.15 points to end the session at 3,348.33. Elsewhere in the region, Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 1.99% or 596.16 points to 30,515.31, led by gains in shares of builders ...

