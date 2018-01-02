United States Left Atrial Appendage Closure Devices Market 2018

DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Atrial fibrillation (AF) is an abnormal heart rhythm. Patients with AF experience episodes of rapid and irregular beating. As a result of irregular beating, the atrium in AF patients does not completely contract, impeding the flow of blood from the atria into the ventricles. Blood that is not expelled from the left atria collects in the sac-shaped LAA. Once in the LAA, movement of the blood slows. As blood slows, it tends to clot. Strokes can be caused when blood clots are pumped out of the heart. As a result of increased blood clot formation, AF patients are five to seven times more likely to suffer a stroke than those without AF.

Some patients with AF take a blood thinner, such as warfarin (Coumadin), to reduce the risk of stroke. However, many AF patients dislike taking warfarin due to the increased risk of bleeding, the need to limit vitamin K intake and the increased need for blood draws to measure their international normalized ratio (INR). LAA closure devices were developed as an alternative method of reducing the risk of stroke in AF patients. LAA closure devices are used to seal off the LAA, preventing clot formation in the LAA and eliminating the need for the patient to take blood-thinning medication.



The left atrial appendage (LAA) is a small pouch in the wall of the left atrium. It is unknown what function the LAA performs.

In patients with normal heart rhythm, the heart contracts with each heartbeat. As the heart contracts, blood is pushed from the left atrial appendage into the left atrium and from the left atrium into the left ventricle.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



1. Research Methodology



2. Disease Overview



Coronary Artery Disease

Myocardial Infarction

Angina Pectoris

Heart Valve Disease

Congestive Heart Failure

3. Product Portfolio



Devices

Fda Recalls

Clinical Trials

4. Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device Market



Introduction

Market Overview

Market Analysis And Forecast

Drivers And Limiters

Competitive Market Share Analysis

Companies Mentioned



Edwards Lifesciences

St. Jude Medical

Medtronic

Maquet

Abiomed

HeartWare Inc.

Sorin Group

Terumo

Abbott Laboratories

Teleflex Medical

Cardiac Assist

AtriCure

W.L. Gore

SynCardia

Boston Scientific

Cryolife

Berlin Heart

Cardica

Chase Medical

Genesee Biomedical

Karl Storz

LifeNet Health

Microline Surgical

Novadaq

On-X

Saphena Medical

SentreHeart

Vitalitec

