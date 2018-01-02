Ruffer Investment Company Ltd - Key Information Document Announcement

2 January 2018



Ruffer Investment Company Limited

(the "Company')



Key Information Document Announcement



Further to our obligations under the Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products ("PRIIPs") Regulation we are required by law to publish a three page Key Information Document ("KID") to help potential investors understand the nature, risk and costs of this product and to allow comparison with others. The content of the document is highly prescriptive, both in terms of the calculations underlying the numbers and the narrative, with limited ability to add further context and explanations, and therefore we believe the KID should be used in conjunction with other material produced by the Company including the annual report, the monthly factsheets and the prospectus, all of which are available on the Company's website.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 01481 745001