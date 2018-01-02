sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 02.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
02.01.2018 | 18:26
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Ruffer Investment Company Ltd - Key Information Document Announcement

PR Newswire
London, January 2

2 January 2018

Ruffer Investment Company Limited

(the "Company')

Key Information Document Announcement

Further to our obligations under the Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products ("PRIIPs") Regulation we are required by law to publish a three page Key Information Document ("KID") to help potential investors understand the nature, risk and costs of this product and to allow comparison with others. The content of the document is highly prescriptive, both in terms of the calculations underlying the numbers and the narrative, with limited ability to add further context and explanations, and therefore we believe the KID should be used in conjunction with other material produced by the Company including the annual report, the monthly factsheets and the prospectus, all of which are available on the Company's website.

Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 01481 745001


© 2018 PR Newswire