According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global radio frequency intergrated circuit (RFIC) marketis expected to grow at a CAGR close to 12% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Radio frequency integrated circuit (RFIC) Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global radio frequency integrated circuit (RFIC) market into the following type of products:

Transceivers

Power amplifiers

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

The top three revenue-generating segments are discussed below:

Transceivers

The market growth for transceivers, in terms of revenue and shipments is expected to be steady during the forecast period. Transceiver chips are a crucial component of any electronic device. High demand for new age electronic devices such as smartphones, smart TVs, STBs, and laptops is expected to drive the demand for transceiver chips in the forecast period. Cost reduction and technological simplification strategies to capture OEMs as potential customers is the focus of market vendors. The fluctuation in the demand for any such product has a direct impact on the demand for transceiver chips, as these device manufacturers supply transceiver chips as a component to manufacturers of end-user devices across different consumer segments.

According to Sunil Kumar Singh, a lead analyst at Technavio for embedded systems research, "Owing to an increasing number of vendors offering products with enhanced stability and performance, innovation is high in the market. Vendors work closely with their customers to improve signal performance and enhance customer satisfaction. The OEMs of end-user products integrate these transceiver chips into their products."

Power amplifiers

Due to the increase in adoption of wireless devices worldwide, the market will grow steadily during the forecast period. The increase in adoption is also attributed to smartphones and tablets as they offer advantages such as mobility and superior performance while accessing applications such as email and web browsing and online video streaming etc. With access to thousands of apps for media, entertainment, and social networking, smartphones and tablets have become the new must-have gadget devices that run on the same OS as smartphones.

"The demand for LTE-based tablets has increased due to the deployment of next-generation LTE wireless networks. This proves to be a positive factor for the number of RF power amplifiers required for consumer electronics to support high-performance multimedia content delivery," says Sunil.

Wi-Fi

Broadband internet connectivity to a device without cables is provided by Wi-Fi technology. It uses a wireless transmitter and a chipset to send information to mobile devices. The transmitter helps in converting information from the internet to a radio signal. The exchange of information in the form of either data or voice from the wireless device is with the help of radio signals. Infrastructure and ad-hoc are the two modes in which Wi-Fi can be configured on a device. Devices within the prescribed range can easily connect and communicate through a central access point, in infrastructure mode. In ad-hoc mode, devices can directly connect to each other without the use of an access point.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

Infineon Technologies

Qualcomm

Broadcom (Avago Technologies)

Qorvo

NXP Semiconductors

STMicroelectronics

Renesas Electronics

