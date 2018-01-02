Wall Street looks headed to start the year firmly on the front foot, amid sizeable gains on all the main indices and against the backdrop of a weaker US dollar and heavy losses in Treasuries. At 1614 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrials Average was up by 0.24% or 58.26 points at 24,777.48, alongside an advance of 0.66% or 17.65 points to 2,691.26 on the S&P 500 and an advance of 1.24% or 86.35 points for the Nasdaq Composite. By industry groups, pacing gains at the start of the New Year were: Iron & ...

