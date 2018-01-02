The latest market research report by Technavio on the global reefer container leasing market predicts a CAGR of close to 16% during the period 2017-2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180102005381/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global reefer container leasing market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report segments the global reefer container leasing market by end-user (food and beverage and pharmaceutical) and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global reefer container leasing market, according to Technavio transportation and logistics researchers:

Rising dominance of leasing players in global reefer container market: a major market driver

In 2016, the food and beverage segment dominated the market by occupying almost 58% share

APAC dominated the global reefer container leasing market with more than 44% share in 2016

Triton International, Seaco, Textainer, SeaCube Container Leasing, CAI International, and Beacon Intermodal Leasing are the leading players in the market

Avail Technavio's Year-End Special offer: Get 50% off on this report and all other reports covering industries like ICT; energy; food and beverage; healthcare and life sciences; automotive; industrial automation; education; and many more. Offer valid only from Dec 18 Jan 7

Rising dominance of leasing players in global reefer container market: a major market driver

Rising dominance of leasing players in global reefer container market is one of the major factors driving the global reefer container leasing market. In early 2008, it was noted that more than 90% of the investment in the global reefer container market was made by shipping players and only a minimal percentage of the investment was made by the leasing players. After the global recession in 2008, the market scenario changed due to the fear of investing in assets, which provoked them to adopt leasing. Therefore, leasing players started dominating the global reefer container market. Apart from the economic downturn, there are a few other reasons that encouraged shippers to lease reefer containers instead of purchasing them.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

APAC: largest reefer container leasing market

The sales of medical products in APAC are expected to grow. Expansion of many established drug manufacturers in APAC is the key reason for the growth of the medical product sales in APAC. Many established drug manufacturers are expanding their position in developing countries such as Myanmar and Vietnam. The growth in the sales of medical products will increase the transportation requirements of the medical product. Around 20% of the medical products require refrigeration. Thus, it is expected that the growth in the sale of medical products will increase the demand for reefer container leasing.

According to Sharan Raj, a lead analyst at Technavio for research onlogistics, "The growth in the demand for perishable food products will increase the need for refrigerated transportation such as refrigerated trucks and refrigerated containers. The demand for refrigerated containers is more than that of refrigerated trucks due to the growing need for exporting perishable foods items to other regions through seaways and airways. Additionally, the developing nature of the container leasing market in APAC will induce shippers and perishable food item manufacturers to prefer leasing to purchasing of reefer containers."

Competitive vendor landscape

The global reefer container leasing market is highly concentrated with the dominance of few established players. Moreover, huge initial investment induces market consolidation which is the major reason for dominance of a few players in the market. The leading players in the global reefer container leasing market are adopting mergers and acquisitions as a tool to acquire a larger market presence. For instance, in February 2016, China Shipping Container Lines (CSCL) acquired 100% of shares of two global leading container leasing players, namely, Florens Container Leasing and Dong Fang International.

Get a sample copy of the global reefer container leasing market report free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing logistics research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180102005381/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com