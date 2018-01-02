PowerChina Guizhou Engineering Corp., a subsidiary of Beijing-based construction group PowerChina, has signed an agreement to provide EPC services for a 100 MW solar project in southwestern Pakistan.The Chinese company will work with Kuwait-based PV developer, EnerTech on the project, according to an online statement. They did not disclose the financial terms of the EPC deal. The two companies signed the agreement in Beijing in December.The solar array will be built in Quetta, in the province of Balochistan. The 100 MW site will ...

