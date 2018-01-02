Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (NYSE:FTI) (PARIS:FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that on 2 January 2018, it has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") a Current Report on Form 8-K. The Current Report on Form 8-K announces that on December 31, 2017, FMC Technologies, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of TechnipFMC, amended the Amended and Restated FMC Technologies, Inc. Employees' Retirement Program Part I Salaried and Nonunion Hourly Employees' Retirement Plan and the FMC Technologies, Inc. Salaried Employees' Equivalent Retirement Plan (the "Plans") to freeze benefit accruals for all participants of the Plans as of December 31, 2017. After that date, participants in the Plans will no longer accrue any further benefits and participants' benefits under the Plans will be determined based on credited service and eligible earnings as of December 31, 2017.

A copy of the Current Report on Form 8-K can be found on the SEC website (www.sec.gov) and on the TechnipFMC website (www.technipfmc.com).

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180102005206/en/

Contacts:

TechnipFMC plc

Investor relations

Matt Seinsheimer

Vice President Investor Relations

Tel: +1 281 260 3665

Email: Matt Seinsheimer

or

Phillip Lindsay

Director Investor Relations Europe

Tel: +44 203 429 3929

Email: Phillip Lindsay

or

James Davis

Senior Manager Investor Relations

Tel: +1 281 260 3665

Email: James Davis

or

Media relations

Christophe Belorgeot

Vice President Corporate Communications

Tel: +33 1 47 78 39 92

Email: Christophe Belorgeot

or

Delphine Nayral

Manager Public Relations

Tel: +33 1 47 78 34 83

Email: Delphine Nayral