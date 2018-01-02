

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Consumer Electronics Show will kick off this January in Las Vegas, with several tech giants showcasing their latest smartphones, tablets, TVs and other tech products.



Tech company Seven Dreamers in collaboration with Panasonic is expected to showcase laundroid, a laundry-folding robot aimed at the masses. Henry Kravis and George Roberts of private equity investment firm KKR have invested nearly $90 million in Seven Dreamers.



The company is not going to be the only player to unveil laundry-folding devices. German appliance maker BSH has partnered with the U.S. and Israeli-based laundry-folding robot designer FoldiMate on product development and manufacturing of a commercially viable laundry-folding robot to market.



FoldiMate had teased the laundry-folding machine prototype at last year's CES.



Last year, FoldiMate had said it seeks to price its product at about $850, while laundroid is already retailing at $14,000 in Japan and aims to price it at $2,000 for masses.



