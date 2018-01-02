

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - The Consumer Electronics Show will kick off this January in Las Vegas, with several tech giants showcasing their latest smartphones, tablets, TVs and other tech products.



The world's largest consumer electronics show has always been the arena where major new TV innovations have been showcased, including 4K, curved TVs, bendable TVs and OLEDs.



LG is scheduled to launch its 8K 88-inch OLED TV at CES next week, which boasts of a resolution of 7680 x 4320.



With over 33 million pixels, the 8K TV will have four times the pixel density of 4K and 16 times more pixels than 1080p. The TV will become the largest OLED TV in the world, replacing LG's own 77-inch OLED TV.



The successful development of the world's first 8K OLED display is a milestone for the 8K era and underscores the exciting potential of OLED,' said In-Byung Kang, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at LG Display.



'OLED is clearly a next-generation technology leader and for this reason, LG Display is accelerating its research and development into OLED so that we can provide differentiated products to customers and markets.'



8K TVs are expected to gain commercial viability by 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX