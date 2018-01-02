CORT Launches Free Furniture Sweepstakes for Students

Furniture Rental and Retail Company Offers College Students the Chance to Win Free Furniture for a Year

CHANTILLY, VA / ACCESSWIRE / January 2, 2017 / CORT, a Berkshire Hathaway Company and the nation's leading provider of transition services, today kicked off its Free Furniture Sweepstakes. Now open to students across the United States, the sweepstakes will select five winners at random to receive free CORT furniture for a year.

Students can enter at go.cort.com/studentsweeps starting today through April 30. For complete contest rules, visit go.cort.com/studentsweeps.

Winners can pick from any of the student packages and CORT will deliver and set-up the furniture at no charge. One option for winning students is CORT's new student bedroom package, The Loft. It's perfect for students who want to use their own furniture for the living and dining room, but need to furnish their bedroom.

The Loft features a queen bedroom set with headboard, one nightstand, lamp, and chest. The CORT Furniture Rental Student Sweepstakes also includes a 32-inch television set so students can enjoy their favorite shows and movies in the comfort of their own room.

'Furniture rental is the smart choice for college students,' said Mark Koepsell, executive vice president at CORT. 'We offer all the options a student needs to help quickly and easily fill their new home without breaking the bank.'

CORT provides solutions for every student in any size apartment at every budget. Starting at just $99 per month, CORT can furnish bedrooms, living rooms, dining rooms and study spaces for students. To learn more about CORT's offerings for students, visit cort.com/student.

About CORT

CORT, a Berkshire Hathaway Company, is the nation's leading provider of transition services, including furniture rental for home and office, event furnishings, destination services, apartment locating, touring and other services. With more than 100 offices, showrooms and clearance centers across the United States, operations in the United Kingdom and partners in more than 80 countries around the world, no other furniture rental company can match CORT's breadth of services and companywide commitment to making a house a home, an office a great place to work and an event a memorable celebration. For more information, please visit www.cort.com.

