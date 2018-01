theLotter.com: "Australia is a Huge Market for US Lottery Tickets"

LONDON, January 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Website reports massive increase in ticket sales in Australia days before $440M draw

The US Powerball offers a jackpot worth $440 million on Wednesday 3 January, so it's no wonder the lottery is once again making headlines in Australia as well as Europe, Asia and Latin America. Hundreds of thousands of non-Americans are trying their luck online through the London-based online ticket messenger service theLotter.com, which is reporting a decisive uptick in sales.

theLotter's spokesman Austin Weaver: "theLotter sold 60% more tickets to non-Americans in 2017 compared to 2016. This is remarkable because it was a year when US jackpots were much lower - remember that in 2016 Powerball set a $1.6 billion jackpot record! But with the $440 million jackpot right at the start of 2018, we are certain the new year will be even more successful for us in terms of online Powerball ticket sales."

theLotter hit headlines around the world when an Iraqi man scooped up the $6.4 million jackpot through the service in December 2015. In the wake of his successful prize collection in Oregon, theLotter established a large operation in that state from which it safely and securely purchases its clients' US lottery tickets!

Overseas players can participate in the Powerball. The official Powerball rules explicitly state: "You do not have to be a citizen or a resident to play the game." Furthermore, since theLotter stores clients' tickets in Oregon, it abides by the US Immoral Acts Law, which stipulates that one is "prohibited from importing into the United States from any foreign country any lottery ticket." The paper ticket is bought in the US, a scan is made available online, but the paper tickets stays in the US. When a player wins, he or she is flown to the US to collect the jackpot in person.

theLotter.com, a messenger service which physically purchases lottery tickets on behalf of overseas players, has helped people win $86 million since 2002: late 2015 an Iraqi client won the $6.4 million jackpot in Oregon. Most recently, theLotter has helped create lottery millionaires in Canada, El Salvador, Russia, Ukraine & Australia, and a Panamanian pensioner won $30 million in a US lottery! All big winner stories can be found here.

