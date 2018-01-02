Glenbriar Technologies Mgmt.: Glenbriar Technologies Mgmt. confirm no material changes

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glenbriar Technologies Inc. (CSE:GTI) At the request of the IIROC, Glenbriar Technologies (or the "Company") wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

Glenbriar Technologies Inc. (CSE:GTI) became a subsidiary of Uniserve Communications Corp. of Vancouver (TSX-V:USS) in June 2017. Glenbriar's shareholders approved the sale of its IT services business to Uniserve on December 4, 2017. Glenbriar is actively seeking new business opportunities.

See www.glenbriar.com (http://www.glenbriar.com/) and www.uniserve.com (http://www.uniserve.com/) for more details.

For further information please contact: CEO Hashim Mitha, Glenbriar Technologies Inc. +1 (604) 418-4602.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

