Dawson James Securities Announces Closing of US $10 Million Firm Commitment Offering of Common Shares and Warrants for Acasti Pharma Inc.

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 2, 2018 / Dawson James Securities, Inc., in conjunction with Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST; TSX-V: ACST), completed an underwritten offering of 9,900,990 common shares together with warrants to purchase an aggregate of 9,802,935 common shares (including the exercise of the over-allotment option for warrants) at a combined price to the public of US $1.01 per share and accompanying warrant. The transaction closed on December 27th, 2017. The aggregate offering proceeds, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, are approximately US $10.0 million.

Dawson James Securities, Inc. and The Benchmark Company, LLC acted as book-running managers for the offering.

Acasti intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with cash on hand, for the further development of CaPre®, including clinical site activation, progression of patient enrollment, and production of clinical materials for its Phase 3 program; expansion of business development activities, working capital, and other general corporate purposes.

The shares described above were offered by Acasti Pharma pursuant to a registration statement previously filed with and subsequently declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). A final prospectus supplement relating to the offering was filed with the SEC and is available, along with the accompanying base prospectus, on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov, or by contacting Dawson James: 1 N. Federal Hwy; Suite 500, Boca Raton, FL 33432 ATTN: Prospectus Department.

About Acasti Pharma, Inc.

Acasti Pharma is a biopharmaceutical innovator advancing a potentially best-in-class cardiovascular drug, CaPre (omega-3 phospholipid), for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia, a chronic condition affecting an estimated one-third of the U.S. population. The company's strategy is to initially develop and commercialize CaPre for the 3 to 4 million patients in the U.S. with severe hypertriglyceridemia. Since its founding in 2008, Acasti Pharma has focused on addressing a critical market need for an effective, safe and well-absorbing omega-3 therapeutic that can make a positive impact on the major blood lipids associated with cardiovascular disease risk. For more information, visit www.acastipharma.com.

About CaPre® (omega-3 phospholipid)

Acasti's prescription drug candidate, CaPre, is a highly purified omega-3 phospholipid concentrate derived from krill oil and is being developed to treat severe hypertriglyceridemia, a metabolic condition that contributes to increased risk of cardiovascular disease and pancreatitis. Its omega-3s, principally EPA and DHA, are either "free" or bound to phospholipids that allow for better absorption into the body. This allows for enhanced bioavailability and EPA and DHA blood levels compared to the "esterified" fish-oil omega-3 options such as LOVAZA.

About Dawson James Securities, Inc.

Dawson James Securities specializes in capital raising for small and microcap public and private growth companies primarily in the Life Science/Health Care, Technology, and Consumer sectors and is a full service investment banking firm with research, institutional and retail sales, and execution trading and corporate services. Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Dawson James is privately held with offices in New York, Maryland, and New Jersey (www.dawsonjames.com).

Safe Harbor Statement

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A Of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Member FINRA/SIPC. For more information, please contact:

Elise Stern, Managing Director, Head of Capital Markets

estern@dawsonjames.com

561-208-2926

SOURCE: Dawson James Securities, Inc.