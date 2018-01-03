CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/02/18 -- Michael Wilson, chair of the board of directors of Suncor is pleased to announce the appointment of Dennis Houston to the company's board. Mr. Houston's appointment is effective Jan. 1, 2018.

"It's a pleasure to welcome Dennis Houston to the Suncor board of directors," said Mr. Wilson. "He joins us, having extensive experience in the downstream sector of the oil and gas industry, including refinery optimization, crude oil trading and pipeline and marine transportation. Together with our other board members, I'm confident he'll bring value for Suncor's shareholders in stewarding their interests."

Dennis Houston's career spanned nearly 36 years at ExxonMobil Corporation from 1974 to 2010. At the time of his retirement in 2010, he served as executive vice president, refining & supply, where he helped form and build a global supply and transportation business for ExxonMobil. He also oversaw the optimization of over 35 refineries, the buying and selling of crude oil and cargo products, and distribution, pipeline operations and marine transportation. Prior to that, Mr. Houston held a variety of positions with increasing responsibility, including international postings with operating, trading or marketing responsibilities in Singapore, China and the Indian sub-continent, among other locations.

Dennis Houston has a bachelor's degree of science in chemical engineering from the University of Illinois.

For Mr. Houston's full biography and further information on Suncor's Board of Directors, visit suncor.com.

