EDMONTON, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/02/18 -- Ceapro Inc. (TSX VENTURE: CZO) today announced the granting of stock options (options) and restricted share units (RSUs) to employees and officers of the Company.

Options to purchase 210,000 common shares were granted pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan, with an exercise price of $0.50 per common share. Each grant vests in three equal instalments, the first of which vests immediately with the second and third instalments vesting on the first and second anniversaries of the date of grant. Each option is exercisable, once vested, for a period of ten years from the date of the grant.

The Company also granted 210,000 RSUs pursuant to the Company's Restricted Share Unit Plan. The RSU awards vest immediately. Each RSU entitles the holder to receive one common share of the Company.

The granting of all options and RSUs is subject to TSX Venture approval.

Ceapro Inc. is a Canadian biotechnology company involved in the development of proprietary extraction technology and the application of this technology to the production of extracts and "active ingredients" from oats and other renewable plant resources. Ceapro adds further value to its extracts by supporting their use in cosmeceutical, nutraceutical, and therapeutics products for humans and animals. The Company has a broad range of expertise in natural product chemistry, microbiology, biochemistry, immunology and process engineering. These skills merge in the fields of active ingredients, biopharmaceuticals and drug-delivery solutions. For more information on Ceapro, please visit the Company's website at www.ceapro.com.

