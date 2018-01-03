The Innovative Lion Wireless Charger is Launched by Aursen

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aursen is delighted to announce the launch of its innovative and Apple laptop charger product named Aursen Lion Wireless Charger taking the use of innovative aluminum alloy shell. This charger is suitable for Samsung Note8, S8+, S8,Note5, S7 edge, S7, S6 edge plus, S6 edge and iPhone8/iPhone 8plus/iPhone X. Aursen is focused on the design and manufacture of full line of award-winning and captivating products, ranging from phone case to power bank, keyboard and 3c electric accessories etc.

"Aursen engineers who came from Huawei designed the Aursen Lion Model using the most popular ergonomic technology and the most advanced short circuit protection ABS & PC materials to ensure the safety of the user and their precious computer. Meanwhile, it's equipped with over-voltage & overload protection filter", stated Frank Ma, the founder and CEO of Aursen. "What's more, every Lion is tested through full load high temperature burn machine. Safety first is always the first priority in the mind of every Aursenstaff."

"The double-coil design makes it possible to charge the phone while watching a film with both horizontal and vertical placement ", stated Horde, the designer of Lion,"To make the Lion pass all the OVP, OCP, SCP high standard in Aursen, I tested thousands of components from hundreds of best companies in the world, finally selected a high output voltage accuracy component. This component makes Lion cost-effective, quality reliable and absolutely unique in market. " Aursen is confident with its product and now has ensured a 12 months guarantee to all its Lion product. Aursen CEO also guarantees that his company will compensate 10 times of the damage his Lion has made to its customer.

According to a survey in Germany, France, Italy, UK and Spain from Aursen, the customers consider safety first before purchasing a wireless charger.Aursen Lion Charger with its comprehensive safety features has no double to meet the need of the mass customer in Europe. For more information about Lion, please visit:https://www.aursen.com/

About Aursen:

Aursen is a top company in mobile & PC accessory industry. It was founded in 2012 by Frank Ma who has strong belief that safe accessories should be available for every mobile device user, and makes this concept happens.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/622887/Aursen_charger.jpg