

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has climbed higher in three straight sessions, jumping almost 75 points or 2.4 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,350-point plateau and it's expected to open in the green again on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat thanks to optimism about the outlook for the markets and the economy going into the new year. The European markets were down and the U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow the latter lead.



The SCI finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the property stocks and oil companies.



For the day, the index soared 41.15 points or 1.24 percent to finish at 3,348.33 after trading between 3,314.03 and 3,349.05. The Shenzhen Composite Index spiked 19.86 points or 1.05 percent to end at 1,919.20.



Among the actives, Bank of China added 0.25 percent, while Agricultural Bank of China collected 0.52 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.32 percent, China Life gained 0.13 percent, Ping An Insurance soared 3.73 percent, China Vanke surged 4.83 percent, Gemdale skyrocketed 9.42 percent, PetroChina jumped 1.98 percent and China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) advanced 3.92 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks showed an early move to the upside Tuesday and stayed that way throughout the session.



The Dow added 104.79 points or 0.42 percent to 24,824.01, while the NASDAQ surged 103.51 points or 1.50 percent to 7,006.90 and the S&P gained 22.20 points or 0.83 percent to 2,695.81.



Trading activity was subdued, however, with a lack of major U.S. economic data keeping traders on the sidelines.



The economic calendar for the week starts off relatively quiet, although the closely watched monthly jobs report is likely to attract considerable attention on Friday.



Crude oil futures were flat Tuesday, holding near the highest in more than two years as a spate of ultra-cold weather may drive demand for heating oil and other energy products. February WTI oil fell 5 cents or 0.1 percent to $60.37/bbl.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX