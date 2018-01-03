sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 03.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

11,026 Euro		+0,036
+0,33 %
WKN: A1JNTV ISIN: US60935Y2081 Ticker-Symbol: 9M1N 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,901
10,034
02.01.
10,996
11,07
02.01.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL INC
MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL INC11,026+0,33 %