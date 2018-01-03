

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc.(AAPL) has acquired Buddybuild, a Vancouver, Canada-based company that makes software development tools.



Buddybuild said that its team has joined the Xcode engineering group at Apple to build amazing developer tools for the entire iOS community.



Buddybuild said, 'We've always been proud to be a Canadian company, so we're also pleased that we will be staying right here in Vancouver - a hotbed of developer and engineering talent....As of today, we are no longer accepting new customers. Existing Free Starter plans and Android app development will be discontinued on March 1, 2018.'



buddybuild noted that its service will remain available to existing customers to build, test, and ship iOS apps to testers through buddybuild.com.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX