

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) said that its board authorized a bonus to all of its Employees to celebrate the recent passage of the tax reform legislation. All Fulltime and Parttime Southwest Employees employed with Southwest on December 31, 2017, will receive a $1,000 cash bonus on January 8, 2018.



Southwest also said it is increasing its fleet investment with its longtime business partner, Boeing, to support future growth opportunities and fleet modernization at favorable economics. The Company exercised 40 Boeing 737 MAX 8 options for 15 firm orders in 2019 and 25 firm orders in 2020, and deferred 23 Boeing 737 MAX 7 firm orders from 2019 through 2021 to 12 firm orders in 2023 and 11 firm orders in 2024. The Company's 2018 available seat mile growth plans remain unchanged.



