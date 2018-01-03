PureSoftware Announces Partnership With Automation Anywhere to Accelerate Robotic Process Automation

NOIDA, India, January 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Product and Service Provider becomes Value Added Reseller and Implementation Partner of Automation Anywhere Software Product RPA that can automate anything virtually

PureSoftware, a global software products and services company providing differentiated customer experience through digital solutions, robotic automation and non-linear commercial models, today announced a partnership with Automation Anywhere that delivers the most comprehensive enterprise-grade RPA platform with built-in cognitive solutions and analytics.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/623796/PureSoftware_Logo.jpg )



With this partnership, PureSoftware will be able to expand its automation and robotics suite of solutions. PureSoftware will be one of the preferred implementation partners from which Automation Anywhere recommends organizations buy their automation products and services, and aims to create a Centre of Excellence to enable quick RPA deployments to meet growing demand from its customer and prospects across the globe.

"Our partnership with Automation Anywhere is significant as we expand our automation and robotics suite of solutions," said Manish Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, PureSoftware. "We have been working with organizations across the globe in their digital transformation journey leveraging our capabilities in IoT, RPA, AI and Cognitive. This partnership further enhances our solutions portfolio to help our customers in both mature and emerging markets as they look forward to increasing the return on their technology investments."

With changes in the way people work, organizations are now adopting innovative means of automation. Robotic process and intelligent automation are playing an increasingly critical role by improving the effectiveness of service at a faster rate and lower cost than the current methods.

"We are excited to partner with PureSoftware to bring our RPA solutions to the ASEAN market," said Anubhav Saxena, Executive VP, Partnerships, Strategy and Operations at Automation Anywhere. "Their knowledge of this diverse region, together with our leading automation platform, will enable organizations to quickly realize the benefits of adding software bots alongside their human workers to improve efficiency and productivity."

About PureSoftware

PureSoftware is a software product and services company that focuses on driving a differentiated customer experience, accelerating cycle time and improving business outcomes through an integration of digital solutions, robotic automation and non-linear commercial models. PureSoftware provides value driven services and solutions to its customers by leveraging its offerings in Digital, Product Engineering and Application Development and Management. It's flagship product 'arttha' is one of the fastest growing platform in the financial service space.

Media Contact:

Meghna Jaiswal

+91-8010493913

