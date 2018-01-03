

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - PPG Industries Inc. (PPG), a paints, coatings and materials company, announced Tuesday that it has reached a definitive agreement to acquire ProCoatings, an architectural paint and coatings wholesaler located in The Netherlands. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



PPG expects the transaction to close in the first quarter 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.



ProCoatings, established in 2001, distributes a large portfolio of well-known professional paint brands through its network of 23 multi-brand stores. The company employs nearly 100 people.



Jean-Marie Greindl, PPG senior vice president, said, 'This acquisition will provide our business with even greater opportunities to support our customers and strengthen our presence in this important market.'



PPG said it has a long history in The Netherlands, dating back nearly 300 years. PPG now employs nearly 1,000 people in the country.



