Molecular Partners AG: Molecular Partners' Collaboration Partner Allergan Exercises Options for Two DARPin(R) Product Candidates

ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2018 / Molecular Partners AG (SWX: MOLN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of drugs known as DARPin® therapies*, today announced that Allergan has exercised two options to develop and commercialize DARPin® product candidates from its 2012 discovery alliance agreement with Molecular Partners. Upon receipt of approval under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended, Molecular Partners will grant Allergan an exclusive license to the selected DARPin® molecules for use in ophthalmology.

Molecular Partners and Allergan entered into a broad discovery alliance in ophthalmology in 2012 aiming to develop novel multi-DARPin® molecules for diseases with high unmet medical need. This alliance broadened the initial collaboration on abicipar, which is now in phase 3 development in wet AMD.

All amounts payable under these two option exercises are included in the aggregate milestone payments and the tiered royalty payments previously disclosed in our July 21, 2015 press release. Molecular Partners is entitled to certain success based development, regulatory and sales milestone payments aggregating up to USD 640 million, as well as tiered royalty payments (up to low double digit percentage range) on any future product sales. Allergan will be responsible for all future development costs.

"The DARPin® platform is a key part of our strategy to develop highly differentiated drugs in ophthalmology," said David Nicholson, Chief R&D Officer, Allergan. "Our partnership with Molecular Partners continues to deliver such differentiated drug candidates and by exercising these options we will obtain exclusive rights to develop and commercialize these molecules and expand our efforts to address important diseases in ophthalmology."

"We are excited to support our long-standing partner Allergan in advancing multi-DARPin® product candidates. This is an important showcase of the value of the DARPin® platform to deliver potential patient benefit in ophthalmology in addition to the work Molecular Partners is doing in oncology. I would like to thank the teams on both sides of the collaboration for their efforts and the achievement of this important milestone," commented Patrick Amstutz, CEO of Molecular Partners.

DARPin® therapeutics are a new class of protein therapeutics that open an extra dimension of multi-specificity and multi-functionality. DARPin® candidates are potent, specific, safe and very versatile. They can engage more than five targets at once, offering potential benefits over those provided by conventional monoclonal antibodies or other currently available protein therapeutics.

About the DARPin® Difference

The DARPin® technology is a fast and cost-effective drug discovery engine, producing drug candidates with ideal properties for development and very high production yields. With their good safety profile, low immunogenicity and long half-life in the bloodstream and the eye, DARPin® therapies have the potential to advance modern medicine and significantly improve the treatment of serious diseases, including cancer and sight-threatening disorders. Molecular Partners is partnering with Allergan to advance clinical programs in ophthalmology and is advancing a proprietary pipeline of DARPin® drug candidates in oncology. The most advanced global product candidate is abicipar, a molecule currently in phase 3, in partnership with Allergan. Several DARPin® molecules for various ophthalmic indications are also in development. The most advanced systemic DARPin® molecule, MP0250, is in a clinical POC study in multiple myeloma. In addition, Molecular Partners will evaluate MP0250 for the treatment of solid tumors in a phase 1b/2 trial in patients with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR)-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). MP0274, the company's second-most advanced DARPin® drug candidate in oncology, has entered into phase 1 clinical development. With its broad anti-HER activity, MP0274 inhibits HER1-, HER2-, and HER3-mediated downstream signaling via Her2, leading to induction of apoptosis. Molecular Partners is also advancing a growing preclinical pipeline that features several immuno-oncological development programs. DARPin® is a registered trademark owned by Molecular Partners AG.

About Molecular Partners AG

Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is developing a new class of therapies known as DARPin® therapies. With a management team that includes many of the company's founding scientists, Molecular Partners continues to attract talented individuals who share a passion for developing breakthrough medicines for serious diseases. Molecular Partners has compounds in various stages of clinical and preclinical development and several more in the research stage, with a current focus on ophthalmology and oncology. The company establishes research and development partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies and is backed by established biotech investors.

For more information regarding Molecular Partners AG, go to: www.molecularpartners.com.

