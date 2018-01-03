Arcadis N.V.: ARCADIS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER RESIGNS

Amsterdam, 3 Jan 2018 - Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy firm for natural and built assets, today announced the resignation of Renier Vree, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Member of the Executive Board, effective March 1st, 2018.

Renier Vree, who joined Arcadis as CFO in May 2010, has decided to join AkzoNobel Specialty Chemicals as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Member of the Executive Committee.

"We are extremely grateful for Renier's contribution as CFO and Member of the Executive Board. Renier has been integral to the significant growth that Arcadis has achieved over the past eight years. He has played an instrumental role in the selection, acquisition and integration of the various large acquisitions Arcadis executed during his tenure. Renier has also been the driving force behind the implementation of the Arcadis Way, our harmonized way of working across the global enterprise. It is therefore with regret that I see Renier leaving Arcadis, but I wish him all the best in his new role", said Peter Oosterveer, CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board.

Niek Hoek, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, adds that "With Renier's resignation Arcadis loses a very experienced CFO and credible member of the Executive Board. We would like to thank Renier for his significant contribution to Arcadis including his successful interim CEO tenure. We are confident that we will be able to select a new CFO in due course. The process to identify candidates will start immediately and we will consider both external as well as internal candidates".

REGULATED INFORMATION

This press release contains information that qualifies, or may qualify as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

