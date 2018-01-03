

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar slipped against its major opponents in late Asian deals on Wednesday.



The greenback slipped to 1.3610 against the pound, its lowest since September 20, 2017.



The greenback retreated to 112.24 against the yen, 0.9714 against the franc and 1.2060 against the euro, from its early highs of 112.40, 0.9726 and 1.2042, respectively.



The greenback eased to 1.2508 against the loonie, 0.7824 against the aussie and 0.7099 against the kiwi, off its prior highs of 1.2531 and 0.7805, and a 6-day high of 0.7073, respectively.



If the greenback falls further, it may find support around 111.00 against the yen, 0.96 against the franc, 1.23 against the euro, 1.38 against the pound, 1.24 against the loonie, 0.79 against the aussie and 0.72 against the kiwi.



