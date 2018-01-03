Mobidiag, a Finnish molecular diagnostics company, launches Novodiag, a fully automated solution for syndromic and targeted testing of infectious diseases, supporting limitation of antibiotic use.

The end of 2017 has been marked by a key event for Mobidiag, the launch of the Novodiag solution at the Finnish Embassy in Paris (France) with the support of M. Ambroise Fayolle, VP of the EIB (European Investment Bank) and Dr. Etienne Ruppé, MCU-PH/Associate Professor, bacteriology department at Bichat hospital (Paris, France).

The new Novodiag solution allows direct analysis of a patient sample placed in a disposable cartridge and delivers comprehensive results within a few hours. In a time where antibiotic resistance is a major threat for global health, the optimized process offered by Novodiag allows, among other things, to detect antibiotic resistance and limit the systematic use of antibiotics. This instrument allows detection of infectious diseases in a few hours and supports infection management accordingly.

This molecular diagnostic solution offers an easy to use and cost-efficient method, with very limited hands-on-time and without the need for much technical expertise. Novodiag is particularly suitable for low volumes and on demand testing for clinical laboratories.

Novodiag brings the power of molecular diagnostics into routine use for on-demand targeted and syndromic testing, a combination unachieved by other providers says Tuomas Tenkanen, CEO at Mobidiag.

One of our cartridges can also identify dozens of targets, including the majority of bacteria that cause diarrhea, for instance. With quick and reliable results, our fully automated system can support early decision making prior to any treatment delivery and also improve patient care by reducing for example the unnecessary use of antibiotics, a key focus in our product pipeline explains Tuomas Tenkanen.

Zoom on Mobidiag, a committed player in the fight against antibiotic resistance.

Mobidiag takes action in infectious disease diagnostics, including antibiotic resistances. There are between twenty five to thirty antibiotic resistant genes. Our solution can, with one single sample, detect large panel of targets. We can then avoid spreading of these resistances in hospital settings, sates Yann Marcy, Director of Mobidiag France.

About Mobidiag Ltd.

Established in 2000, Mobidiag develops and commercializes innovative solutions to advance the diagnosis of infectious diseases and serves the European clinical diagnostics market since 2008. Mobidiag is headquartered in Espoo, Finland, with an R&D center in France and subsidiaries in UK and Sweden.

Combining Amplidiag and Novodiag solutions, Mobidiag offers a comprehensive line of products for fast, reliable and cost-efficient diagnostics. Mobidiag is then able to cover all laboratories requirements no matter their size, throughput and centralized/decentralized organization.

To learn more, visit www.mobidiag.com.

