Valoe Corporation Stock Exchange Release 3 January 2018 at 09.00 Finnish time



Valoe Corporation: Disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Market Act



Valoe Corporation has received an announcement from Keskinäinen Eläkevakuutusyhtiö Ilmarinen on 2 January 2018 according to which its shareholding in Valoe shares has crossed the threshold of 5 % of all the shares in Valoe as a result of the merger between Keskinäinen Eläkevakuutusyhtiö Ilmarinen and Keskinäinen Eläkevakuutusyhtiö Etera on 1 January 2018.



Total positions of Keskinäinen Eläkevakuutusyhtiö Ilmarinen subject to the notification:



% of shares and % of shares and Total number of voting rights voting rights shares and (total of A) through voting rights of financial issuer instruments (total of B) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Resulting situation on 6.04 % 0 % 6.04 % the date on which threshold was crossed or reached --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:



A: Shares and voting rights:



Class/Type of Number of Number of % of shares % of shares shares ISIN shares shares and and code and voting and voting voting rights voting rights rights rights -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Direct (SMA Indirect (SMA Direct (SMA Indirect (SMA 9:5) 9:6 9:5) 9:6 and 9:7) and 9:7) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FI0009006951 318,370 0 6.04 % 0 % -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- A TOTAL 318,370 0 6.04 % 0 % --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:



Type of Expirat Exercise/con Physical or Number of % of shares financial ion version cash shares and and voting instrument date period settlement voting rights rights -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- B TOTAL 0 0 % --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



In Mikkeli 3 January 2018





Valoe Corporation Board of Directors



For more information: Iikka Savisalo President and CEO, Valoe Corporation Tel. +358 40 521 6082, email: iikka.savisalo@valoe.com



Distribution: NASDAQ OMX, Helsinki Main media www.valoe.com





Valoe Corporation specializes in the clean energy, especially in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides automated production technology for solar modules based on the company's own technology; production lines for modules; solar modules and special components for solar modules. Valoe's head office is located in Mikkeli, Finland.