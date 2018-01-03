

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch engineering and consultancy company Arcadis NV (ARCAY.PK) announced Wednesday the resignation of Renier Vree, Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Executive Board, effective March 1, 2018.



The company said the process to identify candidates for the CFO post will start immediately and that it will consider both external as well as internal candidates.



Vree, who joined Arcadis as CFO in May 2010, has decided to join AkzoNobel Specialty Chemicals as Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Executive Committee.



Peter Oosterveer, CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board, said, 'Renier has been integral to the significant growth that Arcadis has achieved over the past eight years. He has played an instrumental role in the selection, acquisition and integration of the various large acquisitions Arcadis executed during his tenure. Renier has also been the driving force behind the implementation of the Arcadis Way, our harmonized way of working across the global enterprise.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX