

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's unemployment rate held steady in October at its the lowest level since early 2015, preliminary data from Statistics Norway showed on Wednesday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate based on the labor force survey was 4 percent in October, which is the average of September to November, unchanged from September, the average of the August to October period. The figure was in line with economists' expectations.



In the previous three month period, which is July - the average of June to August, the jobless rate was 4.1 percent.



The latest rate is the lowest since January 2015, when it was at the same level.



The number of unemployed totaled 111,000 persons in October, down 21,000 from a year ago and 3,000 from the previous three-month period.



The number of employed grew by 6,000 persons from the previous three-month period.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX