

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) said it continues to work through the full impact of the new US tax legislation and Jobs Act on the Group and will give more detailed guidance on the impact of these changes at final results in May.



For the year to 31 March 2018, the Group currently anticipates that the announced changes will have minimal impact on the effective tax rate. However, the Group expects that the changes will result in a non-cash exceptional tax credit as a result of the revaluation of deferred tax balances.



For the year to March 2019, the Group currently anticipates that the changes will reduce the effective tax rate percentage to the mid-twenties.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX