Tallinn, 2018-01-03 08:50 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AS Tallink Grupp statistics for December 2017 and the fourth quarter of the 2017 financial year



In December 2017 AS Tallink Grupp transported 815 255 passengers, which is a 6.2% increase compared to December 2016. The number of cargo units increased by 10.0% to 28 315 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 0.6% to 87 672 units in the same comparison.



In the fourth quarter of the 2017 financial year (October - December) AS Tallink Grupp transported 2 316 144 passengers which is a 4.0% increase compared to the previous year. The number of transported cargo units increased by 14.1% to 97 345 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 0.8% to 253 896 units in same comparison.



AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for December 2017 and the fourth quarter of the financial year were the following:



December December Change IV Quarter IV Quarter Change 2017 2016 2017 2016 Passengers 815 255 767 630 6.2% 2 316 144 2 226 320 4.0% Finland - 232 347 222 693 4.3% 694 884 685 113 1.4% Sweden Estonia - 435 511 412 850 5.5% 1 217 468 1 186 508 2.6% Finland Estonia - 86 537 81 177 6.6% 236 739 223 025 6.1% Sweden Latvia - 60 860 50 910 19.5% 167 053 131 674 26.9% Sweden Cargo Units 28 315 25 742 10.0% 97 345 85 350 14.1% Finland - 5 976 5 647 5.8% 20 098 18 737 7.3% Sweden Estonia - 17 893 15 936 12.3% 61 674 53 113 16.1% Finland Estonia - 3 292 3 359 -2.0% 11 457 11 326 1.2% Sweden Latvia - 1 154 800 44.3% 4 116 2 174 89.3% Sweden Passenger 87 672 87 155 0.6% 253 896 255 827 -0.8% Vehicles Finland - 9 963 9 050 10.1% 26 980 26 288 2.6% Sweden Estonia - 66 966 67 267 -0.4% 195 931 200 690 -2.4% Finland Estonia - 5 176 5 408 -4.3% 14 909 15 677 -4.9% Sweden Latvia - 5 567 5 430 2.5% 16 076 13 172 22.0% Sweden



The following operational factors influenced the development in December and in the fourth quarter of 2017:



ESTONIA - FINLAND



On 29 January 2017 the new LNG fast ferry Megastar started operating Tallink Shuttle service on the Tallinn - Helsinki route and replaced fast ferry Superstar.



In December 2016 the cruise ferry Silja Europa started operating on the Tallinn - Helsinki route, replacing the cruise ferry Baltic Queen.



ESTONIA-SWEDEN



In December 2016 the cruise ferry Baltic Queen started operating on the Tallinn - Stockholm route, replacing the cruise ferry Romantika.



LATVIA - SWEDEN



Cruise ferry Romantika started operating on Riga - Stockholm route in December 2016 as a second ship on the route next to cruise ferry Isabelle.



