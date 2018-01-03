Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, announced today that it is providing live streaming for Le Figaro, the oldest daily newspaper in France and parent company of the French information website, Le Figaro.fr.

Earlier this year, Le Figaro used Brightcove Live, Brightcove's API based-solution that delivers and monetizes broadcast-like experiences for live events and 24/7 channels, to broadcast the French presidential election. Going forward, the company has decided to use the product to power several daily live events to the homepage of Le Figaro.fr. Brightcove is also driving an on-demand service for Le Figaro across its mobile apps and web properties through the Brightcove platform.

"Our first experience with Brightcove Live was a great success, and something we look to expand in the future," Bertrand Gie, head of digital, Le Figaro, said. "Engagement with end users has always been a concern among publishers in France and live video coupled with interactivity is another great way to keep viewers on our properties. We imagine a day when we have a 24/7 live stream on our homepage, where we can have constant interaction with our audience. Using the technological innovations coming from Brightcove, we are making that vision a reality."

"Le Figaro has long been a giant in the publishing industry and a brand known throughout France and, more broadly, Europe," Mark Blair, senior vice president, International, Brightcove, said. "It's impressive to see the digital footprint they've created with Le Figaro.fr, and the innovative ways in which they are leveraging video to reach its viewership. We are proud to be partnering with Le Figaro."

Le Figaro is the number one general daily newspaper in France, distributing more than 310,000 copies daily. Every weekend, the Figaro Daily is distributed with Le Figaro Magazine, Madame Figaro and TV Magazine which constitutes Les Figaro Weekend, of which 410,000 copies are distributed each weekend. Le Figaro Group has also become an actor in the digital world over the years: Lefigaro.fr is the leader of online news portals with nearly 18 million unique visitors each month. Through its acquisition of Group CCM Benchmark, Le Figaro Group became the top French digital media group. The global audience on all its digital channels surpasses 32 million unique visitors.

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is the leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for delivering and monetizing video across connected devices. The company offers a full suite of products and services that reduce the cost and complexity associated with publishing, distributing, measuring and monetizing video across devices. Brightcove has thousands of customers in over 70 countries that rely on the company's cloud solutions to successfully publish high-quality video experiences to audiences everywhere. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.

