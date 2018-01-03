EMD to Operate in Future Without Asda

PFÄFFIKON, Switzerland, January 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

EMD and Asda terminate their collaboration by amicable and mutual agreement.

Asda Stores Ltd. left the EMD alliance by the end of the year 2017.

Since Asda, one of the leading retailers in the United Kingdom joined EMD at the beginning of 2016, it has made significant changes to its buying model. As a result, Asda is prioritising direct relationships with its suppliers and has strengthened IPL, its international sourcing arm and its leverage through parent company, Walmart.

Andrew Moore, Asda's Chief Merchandising Officer, said: "EMD was the right partner for us at the time and they helped us strengthen our own buying capabilities. Our approach has evolved over the last few years but we regard EMD as a great organisation and leave having enjoyed a positive relationship with them".

EMD respects this decision and wishes the Asda team all the best for the future.

About EMD

EMD cooperates in buying private label products all over the world and negotiates agreements with producers of branded products at transnational level. Just a few weeks ago, EMD has welcomed as a new member Lenta, one of Russia's leading trading company.

The following member companies of European Marketing Distribution highlight in the best possible way the benefits of a European collaboration for commercial customers in 21 countries:

Netherlands: Superunie Sweden: Axfood Germany: MARKANT AG Denmark: Dagrofa France: Groupe Casino Czech Republic: MARKANT Switzerland: MARKANT Syntrade Slovakia: MARKANT Spain: Euromadi Iberica Poland: Kaufland Portugal: EuromadiPort Croatia: Kaufland Austria: MARKANT Österreich Romania: Kaufland Italy: ESD Italia Bulgaria: Kaufland Norway: Unil/Norges Gruppen Russia: Lenta Australia: Woolworths Ltd. New Zealand: Woolworths Ltd. Finland: Tuko Logistics