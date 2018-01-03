sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 03.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

81,50 Euro		-1,50
-1,81 %
WKN: 860853 ISIN: US9311421039 Ticker-Symbol: WMT 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
WAL-MART STORES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WAL-MART STORES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
82,00
82,40
10:49
82,00
82,50
10:30
03.01.2018 | 09:01
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

EMD to Operate in Future Without Asda

PFÄFFIKON, Switzerland, January 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

  • EMD and Asda terminate their collaboration by amicable and mutual agreement.

Asda Stores Ltd. left the EMD alliance by the end of the year 2017.

Since Asda, one of the leading retailers in the United Kingdom joined EMD at the beginning of 2016, it has made significant changes to its buying model. As a result, Asda is prioritising direct relationships with its suppliers and has strengthened IPL, its international sourcing arm and its leverage through parent company, Walmart.

Andrew Moore, Asda's Chief Merchandising Officer, said: "EMD was the right partner for us at the time and they helped us strengthen our own buying capabilities. Our approach has evolved over the last few years but we regard EMD as a great organisation and leave having enjoyed a positive relationship with them".

EMD respects this decision and wishes the Asda team all the best for the future.

About EMD

EMD cooperates in buying private label products all over the world and negotiates agreements with producers of branded products at transnational level. Just a few weeks ago, EMD has welcomed as a new member Lenta, one of Russia's leading trading company.

The following member companies of European Marketing Distribution highlight in the best possible way the benefits of a European collaboration for commercial customers in 21 countries: 

Netherlands: Superunie        Sweden: Axfood
    Germany: MARKANT AG           Denmark: Dagrofa
    France: Groupe Casino         Czech Republic: MARKANT
    Switzerland: MARKANT Syntrade Slovakia: MARKANT
    Spain: Euromadi Iberica       Poland: Kaufland
    Portugal: EuromadiPort        Croatia: Kaufland
    Austria: MARKANT Österreich   Romania: Kaufland
    Italy: ESD Italia             Bulgaria: Kaufland
    Norway: Unil/Norges Gruppen   Russia: Lenta
    Australia: Woolworths Ltd.    New Zealand: Woolworths Ltd.
    Finland: Tuko Logistics

For further information, please contact:

Rosmanith & Rosmanith
The Art of Communication
Uwe Rosmanith
Tel.: +49-611/716-547 920
uwe@rosmanith.de


© 2018 PR Newswire