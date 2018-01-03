Members have experienced issues with rejected OUCH market orders due to price collar checks. Troubleshooting in progress.
All INET markets affected:
Nasdaq Nordic:
-- Nasdaq Stockholm Equity -- Nasdaq Copenhagen Equity -- Nasdaq Helsinki Equity -- Nasdaq Iceland Equity and Fixed income --
Nasdaq Baltic:
-- Nasdaq Riga Equity -- Nasdaq Tallinn Equity -- Nasdaq Vilnius Equity
For trading information please contact:
For trade and technical questions please contact:
Trade and Technical Support + 46 8 405 6410 operator@nasdaq.com
