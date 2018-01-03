London stocks were set for a flat open on Wednesday as investors eyed the latest reading on the UK construction sector and minutes from the Federal Reserve. The FTSE 100 was expected to open unchanged at 7648, with the UK construction PMI due at 0930 GMT and the latest FOMC minutes at 1900 GMT. London Capital Group analyst Jasper Lawler said: "Weakness in the US dollar looks to be having far-reaching effects. A near $20 jump in gold, other commodity prices moving higher, as well as gains for the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...