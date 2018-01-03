sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 03.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

15,305 Euro		+0,305
+2,03 %
WKN: A1401Z ISIN: IE00BYTBXV33 Ticker-Symbol: RY4C 
Aktie:
Branche
Luftfahrt
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,253
15,278
10:49
15,265
15,29
10:49
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE
ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE10,52+0,62 %
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC15,305+2,03 %